Sonic the Hedgehog 3 tops North American box office for 2nd weekend in a row

LOS ANGELES | Xinhua | Paramount’s action-adventure comedy film “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” took the top spot at the North American box office for the second weekend in a row with an estimated three-day cume of 38 million U.S. dollars, data from measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

The film has grossed 137.55 million dollars in North America for a global total of 211.5 million dollars through Sunday.

Based on the video game series published by Sega, the film, directed by Jeff Fowler, is the sequel to 2022’s box office hit “Sonic the Hedgehog 2.” With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance to stop Shadow, a mysterious villain, and protect the planet.

In a close second, Disney’s photorealistic CGI-animated film “Mufasa: The Lion King” took in 37.1 million dollars on its second weekend. The film has generated 113.5 million dollars in North America and 328 million dollars worldwide.

Rounding out the top three, Focus Features’ horror film “Nosferatu” opened to a weekend debut of 21.15 million dollars. ■