Solutech urges government to boost digital automation sector

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Solutech, a leading provider of sales automation and field management solutions, has urged the Ugandan government to take bold steps to accelerate the growth of the country’s digital automation sector. The company made the appeal as it continues to expand its operations and deepen its presence in the Ugandan market.

In a statement dated Sept.2, Alexander Odhiambo, the company chief executive officer highlighted two key policy areas that require urgent attention to drive innovation and support the adoption of technology-driven business solutions.

The first is the introduction of investment incentives to encourage businesses to embrace automation and analytics tools. According to the company, such incentives would enable organizations to modernize operations, boost productivity, and remain competitive both locally and within the East African region.

The second area is the strengthening of data protection and privacy regulations. Solutech emphasized that robust legal frameworks are essential for building trust in digital platforms, ensuring both businesses and consumers feel secure when using modern technological solutions.

“Automation and analytics are vital to modern business success. By creating a supportive policy environment, Uganda can position itself as a leader in digital transformation across the region,” said Odhiambo.

The call to action comes at a time when Solutech is working to expand its customer support network in Uganda and collaborating with local businesses through its SAT platform to promote data-driven decision-making. The company believes that with the right government policies, the digital automation sector could become a major driver of Uganda’s economic growth and regional competitiveness.

Founded in Nairobi in 2014, Solutech has grown into a trusted provider of sales automation and field force solutions across East Africa, serving more than 80 companies and managing thousands of brands. Beyond offering technological tools, the company focuses on empowering employees through training programs to ensure technology complements rather than replaces human effort.

Solutech’s philosophy is that well-trained teams can leverage automation to improve efficiency, enhance customer engagement, and deliver better business outcomes. By balancing technology with people-focused strategies, Solutech aims to set a new standard for sustainable growth in Uganda’s fast-evolving digital landscape.