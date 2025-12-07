Soldiers stage coup in Benin, Presidency says situation under control

COTONOU | Xinhua | A group of soldiers in Bennin announced early Sunday on state broadcaster Benin TV that President Patrice Talon had been “removed from office,” months ahead of the presidential election scheduled for April 2026.

Identifying themselves as the “Military Committee for the Refoundation (CMR),” the soldiers said they convened on Sunday and decided that “Mr. Patrice Talon is dismissed from his functions as president of the republic.”

Gunshots were reported at Camp Guezo, near the president’s residence in the largest city of Cotonou, and local media said soldiers had taken control of the state broadcaster.

However, the Presidency said the president is safe and that government forces have regained control of the situation. ■