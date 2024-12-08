SMEs tipped on succeeding in the digital economy at Glovo’s E-commerce Day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) were given valuable insights into thriving in the digital economy at Glovo’s recent e-commerce day. The event, held in Kampala, aimed to empower businesses to leverage technology to reach a wider market and increase sales.

Experts at the event highlighted the importance of a strong online presence, efficient logistics, and effective digital marketing strategies. They emphasized the need for SMEs to adapt to the evolving digital landscape and embrace innovative technologies to stay competitive.

Speaking at the event on Dec 5th at Kati Kati restaurant, Ivy Maingi the Glovo Uganda country manager said that they brought the partners together to educate them about Glovo, encourage continued investment in our platform, and provide guidance on business growth.

“Given the rapid growth of Glovo, now is the ideal time to connect with our partners and explore opportunities for mutual success.”

Participants at the event had the chance to learn from industry leaders and share experiences with fellow entrepreneurs. Workshops and panel discussions covered a range of topics, including e- commerce best practices, social media marketing, and online payment solutions.

Ritah Musisi of Mapenzi Grill and part of the Glovo team at her restaurant said that the event was incredibly insightful.

“I learnt valuable lessons from my fellow vendors, such as the importance of optimizing dispatch times and improving visibility on the platform. This knowledge will help me enhance my business and better serve our customers.”

She also commended Glovo for boosting their business.

“Glovo’s strong market position in Uganda has made it a top-of-mind choice for food delivery. While social media platforms can be helpful, Glovo’s focus on food delivery makes it the go-to platform for customers.”

“Partnering with Glovo has boosted our business. However, there are areas where improvements can be made. For instance, the commission fees, especially during peak seasons, could be adjusted to support smaller vendors,” she added.

Nathan Ngorok, Senior Account Manager at Glovo said that their goal was to empower them to maximize their use of the app and enhance their performance.

That’s why we called this initiative the Global Academy. We recognized a gap in understanding how to implement platform features effectively, so we brought everyone together for an interactive session to address questions and challenges directly. This will help our partners plan better and make the most of their collaboration with us in 2025.”