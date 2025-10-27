Smart Traffic System changing how Boda Boda riders navigate Kampala roads

The ITMS helped the Uganda Police Force in 2025 to track, find, and return 32 cars and 13 motorcycles that had been reported stolen

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For seven years, Dathive Mukeshimana has maneuvered through Kampala’s chaotic traffic as a boda boda rider — a job she turned to after her previous business collapsed. Today, she says technology is slowly transforming how riders like her operate on the road.

“I started with SafeBoda, and now I’m part of the Twezimbe Women Association,” Mukeshimana says. “As a woman rider, I’ve seen how the Intelligent Transport Monitoring System is helping us deal with road accidents, traffic jams, and even theft.”

The Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS), which integrates the Electronic Penalty System (EPS), uses cameras and smart tools to monitor traffic flow and vehicle behavior. Its growing presence on city roads has made many riders more cautious.

“In areas where there are cameras, riders are more careful because they know dangerous driving is being recorded,” she explains. “Now we are more mindful when overtaking or crossing.”

Mukeshimana says the system also gives her a sense of security, especially as a woman working in a male-dominated sector.

“I feel safer on the road,” she says. “As women, we want to drive safely. The system helps protect us from careless drivers.”

According to police sources, the ITMS helped the Uganda Police Force in 2025 to track, find, and return 32 cars and 13 motorcycles that had been reported stolen — a sign of its growing utility in law enforcement.

Mukeshimana owns two motorcycles — one she rides herself and another managed by an employee. She says if her motorcycle were stolen, she could easily report it and rely on the system’s tracking feature.

“If my boda boda is stolen, I just call the police. With such a smart tool, it’s easier to track the bike or vehicle location,” she says.

She urges fellow riders and motorists to make use of the system in cases of theft or accidents.

“If someone knocks you or steals your ride, report immediately. They can track the vehicle or boda boda from wherever you are,” she advises.

Mukeshimana also calls for closer collaboration between the traffic police and ITMS authorities.

“Traffic police should work together with the smart tool providers to make our roads safer,” she says. “We need to think about pedestrians, passengers, and everyone who shares the road.”

For Mukeshimana, Kampala’s smart traffic systems are not just about gadgets and cameras — they are about restoring order, accountability, and safety on Uganda’s increasingly busy roads.