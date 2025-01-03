Six-year-old Irene Nabbosa Nakiyingi found dead

Mityana, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Irene Nabbosa Nakiyingi, a six-year-old girl from Zigoti town council, Zigoti East cell, in Mityana district, who went missing has been found dead.

Nabbosa who was a pupil of Sonko Joy Primary School left her parents’ home on December 31, 2024, at around 7 pm. This was after she was sent to take mangoes to a teacher at the school.

It is not clear whether Nabbosa reached Sonko Joy Primary School where the teacher was or she was abducted, defiled and then killed before her destination.

Racheal Kawala the Wamala regional police Spokesperson said when Nabbosa did not return home, the parents mounted a search but all in vain.

“Yesterday a case of disappearance was reported at Zigoti police station and immediately our officers mounted search efforts. Unfortunately, at about 4 pm, the body of the victim was found lying lifeless, half-naked in a cassava garden in the neighbourhood,” SP Kawala said.

Police suspect that the deceased could have been defiled before being killed.

Detectives, according to SP Kawala have visited and documented the scene of the crime including recording relevant statements.

“The body of the deceased has been taken to Mityana Hospital mortuary pending postmortem. One suspect Ssenjobe Lawrence, a 32-year-old man has been arrested to help in investigations,” SP Kawala said.

Meanwhile, police have warned parents against letting children move unaccompanied as they become a soft target of criminals.

“Parents and guardians are advised to be extra cautious about the safety of their children and to always keep track of the whereabouts of their children during this school holiday,” SP Kawala said.

More than 500 children are killed every year in Uganda in crimes related to sex, domestic violence, infanticide and property wrangles.

***

URN