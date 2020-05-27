Six contacts of COVID-19 positive patient quarantined in Soroti

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six people from the same family have been quarantined at Soroti Nurses School after getting into contact with a COVID-19 positive patient.

The family from Orwadai Ward, Eastern Division in Soroti Municipality reported to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital on Tuesday after receiving information that the head of the family had tested positive to COVID-19 at Elegu Border over the weekend.

According to Dr Stephen Pande, the Coordinator of COVID-19 Surveillance team in Teso, the patient who tested positive on his return, has been operating cattle trade business in South Sudan.

Dr Pande says that his team will trace for the contacts of the patient, the suspects and other secondary contacts for quarantine.

On May 13th, another South Sudan trader from Bukedea district tested positive to COVID-19 at Elegu Border and was taken to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for treatment.

On Monday, four of his contacts who were under quarantine in Kumi district tested positive and were evacuated to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital.

In Soroti, more than 15 contacts of the index case have been quarantined, 18 in Kumi, 23 in Bukedea and four secondary contacts in Pallisa. One other suspected case of an eleven-year-old boy from Kumi district is in the isolation unit in Soroti. The boy was transported together with positive patients from Kumi.

On Tuesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 253 after 31 people tested positive for the disease. These were from 1,116 samples that were tested.

URN