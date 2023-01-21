Singer Chameleon under police probe for assaulting boda boda rider

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police have launched a probe into the incident in which musician Joseph Mayanja aka Dr. Jose Chameleon is accused of assaulting a Boda Boda rider.

The Kajjansi Division Police Commander Komakech and the Officer in Charge of CID in the area have been directed to trace the Boda Boda rider seen being severally lashed by Chameleon near his home in Seguku along Entebbe road.

Patrick Onyango, the KMP Police Spokesperson, said that Kampala Metropolitan Police has directed Kajjansi Policing Division to ensure the victim and witnesses are traced in order to record statements.

Onyango said much as the Boda Boda rider might have knocked Chameleon’s Range Rover Sport, he should have reported the case at Kajjansi Police Station but not tak the law into his hands.

Godfrey Ojiambo, one of the Boda Boda leaders in Kampala has condemned Chameleon’s act.

Ojiambo said they are looking for their colleague who was beaten so that they can file a case against Chameleon.

“No one has a right to infringe on someone else’s rights. If the rider had done anything wrong about Chameleon, he should have reported a case but not beaten him. People should not think that Bodaboda riders there to be demeaned and beaten by whoever wishes,” Ojiambo said.

Onyango said road users need to respect one another and in case of an accident, the police should be the first mediator.

*****

URN