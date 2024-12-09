She Cranes Set for Africa Netball Cup Comeback in Namibia

Windhoek, Namibia | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s national netball team, the She Cranes, bounces back to international duty today in Namibia that is hosting the 2024 Africa Netball Cup December 9 to 14 at the MTC Dome in Swakopmund Municipality.

The team arrived in Namibia two days ago and has been acclimatizing ahead of the prestigious tournament, which they have won thrice in their history. Head coach Nelson Bogere named a 14-player squad after rigorous preparations at the Lugogo Indoor Arena.

Team manager Alice Alweny explained the early arrival, emphasizing its importance in adapting to the desert-like conditions. “We opted to spend at least four days here before the tournament kicks off. The players have acclimatized well, and we believe we are set to deliver,” Alweny said.

The She Cranes are placed in Pool B alongside hosts Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini, and Lesotho. Pool A features top-ranked teams South Africa and Malawi, as defending champions Zambia, and Kenya. With nine nations participating, the 2024 Africa Netball Cup promises to be one of the most competitive tournaments on the continent.

This marks Uganda’s return to the tournament after missing last year’s edition, which Zambia won. The She Cranes were withdrawn at the last minute due to management turmoil within the Uganda Netball Federation (UNF). The crisis had led to the National Council of Sports revoking the UNF’s certificate of recognition, which disrupted the team’s plans. Despite these challenges, the She Cranes remain optimistic.

Team captain Irene Eyaru expressed confidence in their readiness: “The camp is very high; we are just waiting for Monday to get into action. We have the very best team, even when compared to the 2018 squad. So, we are ready.” Assistant coach Hassan Noordin acknowledged the rising standards in African netball, stressing the importance of taking every game seriously.

“When you look at Netball Africa, you may think some teams are light, but many things have changed. Netball has grown in skill and speed. No team can be taken for granted, so we’ll treat every game as a final,” Noordin said.

This year marks the She Cranes’ participation in three major tournaments. They competed in the Vitality Netball Nations Cup and the Wales Test Series in January, followed by the 2024 Fast5 World Series two months ago. She Cranes defender Christine Nakitto shared her confidence in the team’s preparation: “On behalf of the team, we are well prepared because we had started preparing way back in Uganda, and now we are ready for action.”

The 14-player squad includes Mary Nuba Cholhok, Shadiah Nassanga, Irene Eyaru, Mercy Batamuliza, Rachael Nanyonga, Kango Christine Namulumba, Margaret Baagala, Joyce Nakibuule, Fildauce Namuleme, Sandra Nambirige, Christine Nakitto, Faridah Kadondi, Anisha Muhammad, and Aya Gloria.