Serving in the opposition affected my service delivery- Anywar

Kitgum, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Environment State Minister Beatrice Atim Anywar says the time she spent in the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC didn’t offer her much opportunity to deliver services to the community.

The former FDC firebrand was nominated to contest for the National Resistance Movement-NRM party ticket in Kitgum Municipality. Anywar became an NRM leaning legislator since 2016 when she fell out with the FDC and contested as an independent candidate.

She told URN in an interview on Monday that crossing to the NRM party has given her a clear platform to offer more to her voters.

She says being appointed Minister in the NRM led government has also widened her opportunities to solicit for her people in the district and Acholi sub-region as a whole. Anywar was appointed a State Minister for Environment in December last year.

Anywar, who seeks to retain her political seat in Kitgum Municipality, will have to face off with a youthful, Henry Oryem Kissinger.

Also new in the NRM party and seeking for an elective office in Chua West constituency is William Otim alias Bosmic Otim, a popular musician and former People Power Movement youth Wing leader in Acholi Sub-region.

Otim denounced the pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi in January this year and switched to NRM after secretly meeting President Museveni. Otim will also have to compete with Charles Ocaya in the primaries.

At least six aspirants have been nominated to contest for the NRM party ticket in Chue East, Kitgum Municipality and Chua West. The others are State Minister for Foreign Affairs and incumbent Chua East legislator Henry Okello Oryem who will compete with Luwo Geoffrey.

URN