Security heightened in 5 towns in Luwero ahead of New Year celebrations

Luwero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Luwero District Security Committee has heightened security in five town councils ahead of New Year celebrations.

According to Richard Bwabye, the Luwero Resident District Commissioner, the Security Committee has identified five town councils out of 18 Lower Local Governments as the major hotspots for crimes ahead of New Year’s celebrations.

The town councils include Luwero, Wobulenzi, Busika, Bombo and Kikyusa town councils.

Bwabye said that that during the festive season, the town councils record a surge in cases of burglary, theft, accidents, road accidents and assault among other crimes.

Bwabye added that the town councils may also be targets of the terrorists due to crowds that flock to events to usher in the new year. He also noted that criminals from Kampala city flock to the towns and wreak havoc among the residents.

He said that they have since asked for re-enforcement from Bombo Military Barracks to beef up Policemen to patrol the town councils to stop the crimes and ensure the revellers enjoy peaceful celebrations.

He, also noted that the security personnel will also arrest any reveller who attempts to burn car tyres along the highway as part of their celebrations for ushering in the new year.

According to the Road Act, section 63, a person who places or burns a public road, any substance that can cause damage to the public road commits an offence and is liable to a fine not exceeding 2. 4 million shillings or imprisonment not exceeding five years.

Sam Twineamazima the Savannah Regional Police Commander said that the security personnel are on high alert to keep law and order across the district.

Twineamazima said only those places that were approved to blast the fireworks would be allowed to do so and warned youths from engaging in acts that may land them in trouble.

He also asked residents to immediately inform the nearby police station in case of any problem during the festive season.

Moses Ssebalamu the LCIII Chairperson of Wobulenzi town said that they have already met the security personnel and briefed them about the hotspots where criminals hide and terrorize the residents.

Ssebalamu said that the security personnel has since promised to maintain heavy deployment in the hotspots to avert crimes.

According to the Police Crime report, 4111 cases were reported to Police stations in Luwero in 2023 and the district was ranked the second with the highest cases across the country. The majority of the cases were reported from the five town councils.

URN