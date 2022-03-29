Security heightened at Kisoro border over fresh fighting between M23 rebels and FARDC forces

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is heightened security at the common border between Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo in Kisoro district because of the renewed clashes between suspected March 23 Movement (M23) rebels and the Congolese government troops in the chiefdom of Bwisha, Rutshuru territory, North Kivu province.

Heavy fighting erupted in the hills of Runyonyi and Tchanzu in Sabyino mountains of the Virunga ranges, about four kilometres to the Uganda-DR Congo border of Bunagana in Kisoro district at around 4am on Monday morning. The rebels have reportedly captured three army barracks in Rutchuru territory, about two kilometres from the DR Congo-Uganda border.

The fighting has forced thousands of Congolese nationals from Mukinga, Rubona, and Tcheya villages to flee to Uganda and Rutchuru town in DRC. The fighting has forced Uganda to step up security in Bunagana town council. Heavily armed Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldiers and Uganda Police Force officers are currently patrolling the border.

The officers have also erected a roadblock near Nyakinama Seed secondary school in Nyakinama sub-county along Bunagana-Kisoro town road, about three kilometers from the border. Those crossing from to Kisoro from Bunagana must present a national identity card. Those without national identity cards are put aside and questioned. All vehicles heading to Kisoro town from Bunagana are also being screened thoroughly.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says that the deployment is to make sure that the refugees are well monitored so that they don’t get any harm on the Ugandan side. Captain Peter Mugisha, the outgoing Kisoro Resident District Commissioner has confirmed the heightened border security, saying it is meant to stop wrong elements from infiltrating Uganda.

URN