Security accused of aiding illegal entry of DRC nationals in Uganda

Kikube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security personnel guarding the closed Uganda-DR Congo border in Kikuube district are on the spot for allegedly aiding the illegal entry of Congolese businessmen into Uganda.

Teams comprising Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers and Uganda Police Force were recently deployed to guard the closed Border along the shores of Lake Albert, in line with measures taken by the Ugandan government to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease COVID-19. The Country has so far recorded 55 cases of Coronavirus Disease.

But reports indicate that personnel deployed at Bugoma, Buhuka and Ssenyonjo Landing Sites in Kyangwali sub-county Kikuube district are conniving with rich Congolese businessmen and aiding their illegal entry into the country. Kikuube District Health Officer Dr Nicholas Kwikiriza says that such developments are undermining their efforts to combat the pandemic.

The Kikuube district COVID-19 taskforce recently demanded that the security personnel whose identities have been concealed be subjected to investigations and disciplinary action for allegedly receiving bribes from the Congolese nationals to aid their illegal entry into the country.

Denis Eryebu, the District Internal security officer –DISO acknowledges that he has received several complaints against the security teams deployed to guard the border;

Kikuube District Police Commander-DPC Irene Achieng says that her office has equally received complaints from area residents pinning the officers for soliciting bribes from DRC nationals to allow them to enter the country.

Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC Samuel Kisembo who is also caretaking Kikuube says that security personnel deployed to guard the border are under investigation for the same.

Kikuube, Hoima, Buliisa and Kagadi districts in Bunyoro sub-region are at the porous border points with the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo which is also battling the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and Ebola Zaire cases.

*******

URN