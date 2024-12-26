Science teacher nabbed buying chicken stolen from Convent

Kumi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police have arrested a teacher in Kumi Municipality after he was found allegedly buying chicken stolen from the Reverend Sisters of St. Paul’s Catholic Church Convent. Police officers in Kumi who spoke on condition of anonymity said that the teacher will be charged with theft.

Otim Erasmus, a renown mathematics and science teacher at Kumi Modern Primary School in Kumi Municipality was nabbed in the wee hours of Christmas daybreak holding the stolen chicken. Otim, 40, was in the company of a resident of Akisim Cell in Kumi Munispality, only identified as Okiror.

The police officer said that, “he claims that he had gone to buy chicken from Okiror, knowing very well that Okiror is a renowned thief in the area. Well, even if that was the case, which business is conducted around 2:00am?”

The duo was spotted by residents living close to the Convent who had previously complained of cases of theft in their area.

It’s reported that the villagers rounded up the teacher and his alleged accomplice and locked them in one of the homes until morning when they were taken to the police.

At attempt by Okiror to escape nearly cost him his life, as he was beaten up. He was rescued by the Police in Kumi Central Police Station and rushed to Kumi HC1V where he’s nursing injuries.

****

URN