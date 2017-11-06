Saudi royal purge: the big names

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia | AFP | Saudi Arabia has arrested 11 princes, four sitting ministers and dozens of former ministers, in what authorities hailed as a decisive anti-corruption sweep.

Separately, key security chiefs were replaced in high-profile sackings.

Here are some of the high-profile names swept up in the purge:

Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal

The 62-year-old flamboyant billionaire tycoon, ranked among the richest men in the world, was among those arrested in the crackdown. The Kingdom Holding Company — in which the prince has a majority stake — owns The Savoy in London, the Fairmont Plaza and the famed George V hotel in Paris.

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah

The 64-year-old son of the late king Abdullah was ousted as the head of the Saudi Arabian National Guard, an elite internal security force. He was once seen as a leading contender for the throne.

Waleed bin Ibrahim al-Ibrahim

He is a brother-in-law of the late king Fahd and owner of the Middle East Broadcasting Company (MBC), one of the most influential satellite networks in the Arab world. He was among those detained.

Prince Turki bin Abdullah

The son of the late Saudi king Abdullah and the former governor of Riyadh province was among those arrested.

Adel bin Mohammad Faqih

The minister of economy and planning, once the point man for the kingdom’s sweeping economic reforms, was ousted from his post in favour of his deputy. He is the former mayor of the Red Sea city of Jeddah and previously also served as labour minister.

Ibrahim al-Assaf

One of those detained is Ibrahim al-Assaf, a former finance minister who this year represented King Salman at the G20 summit in Germany.