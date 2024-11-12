Saudi amnesty sees 146 Ugandan migrant workers repatriated

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & URN | A total of 146 Ugandan migrant workers, who had been detained in various centers and prisons across Saudi Arabia, have been successfully repatriated following negotiations between the Ugandan and Saudi governments.

These efforts are part of a broader program that also includes the United Arab Emirates (UAE), aimed at addressing legal issues faced by Ugandan workers in these two countries.

“I am happy to announce to the nation the outcome of a Ministerial and Technical visit to Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia which I led from 14th to 17th October 2024. During that visit in a meeting I held with the Minister of Human Resources and Social Development of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Eng. Ahmed Alrajhi, Saudi Arabia agreed to pardon Ugandan migrant workers who had been stranded in deportation centers and prisons across the Kingdom,” Esther Anyakun, Uganda’s Minister of State for Labour, Employment, and Industrial Relations told the press.

According to the Ministry of Gender, over 350 Ugandans have been held in detention centers and prisons in Saudi Arabia and the UAE for various legal infractions. The repatriation program, which commenced on November 1, 2024, is set to last for 90 days.

State Minister Anyakun confirmed that 146 individuals have been brought back under this initiative, including 54 who arrived over the weekend. An additional 20 repatriates were expected on Monday.

The minister highlighted that Ugandans facing legal issues or those without proper documentation are encouraged to take advantage of the amnesty and pardon opportunities currently in effect.

“To those who wish to take advantage of this amnesty, please proceed to the nearest airport and arrange your travel back to Uganda,” she said.

She added that, “please take advantage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pardon which has a window of 90 days and the Amnesty by the United Arab Emirates to Ugandans currently residing in the UAE without proper documentation or facing legal issues. This amnesty is in effect until December 2024. We urge all Ugandans in the UAE to seize this opportunity to return home without incurring penalties, as the amnesty will end in December.”

Anyakun emphasized the role of the Ugandan government and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in facilitating the safe return, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the repatriated individuals.

The aim is to provide counseling and reintegration services to help returnees adjust to life back in Uganda and prepare for local employment opportunities.

“The government of Uganda, in partnership with IOM, is ensuring that repatriated Ugandans receive support to reintegrate successfully,” the minister said. She stressed that Uganda remains committed to the welfare of its citizens abroad and aims to uphold high standards for labor migration.

As the amnesty period in the UAE nears its expiration in December, the minister urged all undocumented Ugandans in the region to return home promptly to avoid any penalties. The amnesty excludes individuals arrested for serious offenses, such as drug trafficking. The majority of those repatriated are people who overstayed, had fake documents, or were involved in other minor offenses, such as fights and prostitution.

To prevent future incidents, Anyakun revealed that the Ministry of Gender would strengthen measures for external labor migration, focusing on awareness campaigns. She highlighted that many of the victims were trafficked by tour and travel companies masquerading as labor export agencies.

The ministry plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Tourism to address this issue, as some of these companies are registered for one purpose but operate under different activities, leading to exploitation.

Additionally, the Ministry of Gender intends to promote the use of a government portal to connect Ugandans with licensed labor export companies to prevent future trafficking.