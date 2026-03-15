Salary equity, management dialogue dominate MUASA campaigns

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Academic staff at Makerere University have called on incoming leaders of the Makerere University Academic Staff Association (MUASA) to prioritise staff welfare, improved working conditions, and constructive engagement with university management.

The call comes as the association prepares to elect a new executive leadership team to serve for the next two years. Speaking to Uganda Radio Network, Jimmy Tumwesigye from the College of Education and External Studies said the next MUASA leadership must focus on critical issues affecting academic staff, including salary improvements, health concerns, and the overall working environment at the university.

Tumwesigye noted that staff welfare goes beyond salaries, stressing the importance of creating a supportive teaching and research environment that enables lecturers and researchers to perform effectively. He also emphasised the need for strong collaboration between MUASA leaders and university management.

“We expect leaders who can work together with management so that we have a united position aimed at delivering quality education for our country and beyond,” Tumwesigye said. However, he acknowledged that some staff members are often reluctant to openly express their concerns, particularly when the issues involve university management.

According to him, fear sometimes discourages staff from speaking out on matters affecting their professional welfare.

Meanwhile, Jude Ssempebwa, the current General Secretary of MUASA who is contesting for the position of chairperson, has pledged to prioritise staff rights and salary equity if elected.

Ssempebwa, an associate professor of higher education studies at the East African School of Higher Education Studies and Development, said his leadership agenda is informed by both his academic and legal background.

He explained that his experience as MUASA general secretary has given him firsthand insight into the challenges faced by academic staff at the university.

Ssempebwa emphasised that the success of any university largely depends on the wellbeing of its academic staff. While acknowledging the important role played by administrative and support staff, he noted that universities are fundamentally academic institutions whose core mandate relies on motivated lecturers and researchers.

He also pledged to address the long-standing issue of salary disparities among academic staff. Ssempebwa explained that in 2015, President Yoweri Museveni pledged to enhance salaries for academic staff in public universities. However, the increments were fully implemented only for professors and associate professors, leaving other academic ranks without similar adjustments.

He argued that salary improvements should be implemented fairly across all academic ranks to ensure equity within the institution.

On the side of university management, the deputy vice chancellor in charge of academic affairs at Makerere University, Dr Sarah Ssali, urged MUASA members to promote unity, professionalism, and accurate information as they participate in the association’s leadership activities.

Ssali commended the candidates for conducting a clean and respectful campaign despite the competitive nature of the elections.She noted that the issues raised during the campaigns reflect key concerns affecting staff, including promotions, recruitment, monitoring, social security, and support for leaders.

However, she cautioned staff against spreading or relying on incorrect information regarding university policies, warning that misinformation often creates unnecessary tension among academic staff. Ssali also highlighted the importance of staff associations such as MUASA, describing them as critical partners in the governance and accountability of the university.

“The reason this university has avoided many of the upheavals seen in other government institutions is because of the three associations. They keep management accountable and ensure that systems remain lawful and transparent,” she said.

According to Ssali, oversight from staff associations often helps administrators avoid decisions that could lead to legal or administrative problems.She also suggested reviving a system where members pay annual subscriptions to the association through faculty representatives, noting that the association requires stable funding to operate effectively.

“We need to explore practical ways of ensuring that members contribute and that the association remains financially stable,” she said.Meanwhile, Milton Wabyona, the chairperson of the MUASA Electoral Commission, said the election process began two weeks ago with the selection of college representatives from the university’s eleven constituencies.

He explained that the core executive committee of the association—which includes the chairperson, vice chairperson, general secretary, deputy general secretary, and treasurer—is being contested this year, unlike previous elections where many positions went unopposed.

Wabyona said voting will begin on Monday with proxy voting through email for members who are not on campus.Physical voting will take place on Tuesday, March 17, at Makerere University from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The results, he added, will be announced after Eid El fitri.Among those contesting for the position of chairperson are John Mushomi, Anthony Tibaingana, and Jude Ssempebwa.For the position of vice chairperson, the contestants include Oscar Mugula and Laban Musinguzi.

Meanwhile, Robert Fungo and Afazali Zabibu are contesting for the position of MUASA treasurer. The successful candidates will serve a two-year term in office.