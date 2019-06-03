SafeBoda reduces transport fares by 40%

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | SafeBoda has reduced fares by 40 percent on passenger trips. The discount is on a final fare paid by the passenger.

“Dear SafeBoda, all customer trip prices are reducing starting tomorrow. Your app balance will increase and your earnings per trip will stay the same,” reads a message sent out to all riders across town.

SafeBoda Communications Manager, Damalie Wasukira, says the discount for customers is to benefit riders to have more trips and hence more earnings.

On June 1st 2019 SafeBoda made it to 10,000 riders. In January this year, during the SafeBoda community event, Thompson Ricky Rapa, one of the founders of SafeBoda said they target to increase the number of riders 30,000 in 2019.

Wasukira says the increase to 10,000 riders is a moment worth celebrating though she quickly adds that they would wish to have all riders in the city under their brand.

SafeBoda is one of the fast-growing start-up business in the boda-boda transport service that brought innovation to the growing motorcycle taxi industry in Uganda and Africa.

The community of riders use mobile phone technology to bring services to the people where one makes an order for the ride, right on their handsets. It was founded in Kyebando, a Kampala city suburb in 2015.

