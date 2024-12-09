Saboti want to be recognized as a Ugandan tribe

Namisindwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Saboti, a small community residing in Bukokho and parts of Bumbo Sub-County in Namisindwa, has called on the Parliament of Uganda to expedite the process of officially recognizing them as one of the tribes in the country. Although they have been living in Uganda since migrating from Western Kenya in the late 1980s, the Saboti people are not listed in Uganda’s constitution.

During the launch of their circumcision ceremony in Bukokho on Sunday, Wickliffe Juma Chengun, the chairperson of the Saboti tribe in Namisindwa District, expressed the group’s frustration over their marginalization by the Bamasaba community of Namisindwa. He explained that despite identifying as Saboti, many of the group’s members are forced to register as Bagisu on their national IDs, as they are not officially recognized as a distinct tribe.

Chengun further noted that the Saboti people are often denied access to opportunities such as recruitment for jobs, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development because they are considered not Ugandan. He urged that their identity be acknowledged to allow them to benefit from these services, and to correct the historical oversight.

Chengun revealed that their area Member of Parliament, John Musila, has tabled a proposal in Parliament to have the Saboti people officially recognized as a tribe, but no updates have been provided on the matter. John Musila, who was the chief guest at the event, confirmed that he raised the issue in Parliament in August of this year. He assured the Saboti people that the matter is under consideration, stating that the Ministry of Gender has agreed to gazette them and grant them official recognition. He urged the community to be patient as the process continues.

Sarah Khanakwa, heading the HIV/AIDS department at State House and also the Namisindwa District Woman Member of Parliament, also expressed support for the Saboti community. She urged the district leadership to consider the needs of the Saboti people, even as they await formal recognition as a tribe.

****

URN