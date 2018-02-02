S.Africa’s Zuma faces new no-confidence vote

Johannesburg, South Africa | AFP | South African lawmakers will vote on February 22 in a fresh no-confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma, who is under pressure from within his own party to step down.

Zuma has survived numerous no-confidence votes in recent years, but could be more fragile as some former loyalists are pushing for Cyril Ramaphosa, the new head of the ruling ANC party, to replace him as president.

The no-confidence vote was called after a request from the radical leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) opposition party.

Zuma is due to deliver the annual state of the nation address on Thursday, despite the political manoeuvrings to unseat him.

“It’s useless to have the no-confidence motion after the state of the nation address,” EFF’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, told reporters.

“Why listen to Jacob Zuma on the 8th when he is going on the 22nd?”

Senior ANC officials are due to meet with Zuma on Sunday to discuss the transfer of power, according to the public broadcaster SABC.

No comment could be obtained from ANC officials.

Some Zuma loyalists have said that the president should complete his second and final term in office, which would end when elections are held next year.

But opposition parties are adamant that Zuma, 75, resign.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance said that “South Africans simply cannot be subjected to (an address) delivered by a discredited president.”

Zuma’s presidency has been dominated by corruption scandals. He faces several court cases, including over 783 payments he allegedly received linked to an arms deal before he came to power in 2009.

His hold on the ANC was shaken when his chosen successor — his former wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma — lost out to Ramaphosa in the closely-fought race to be party leader.

Zuma could leave office either by resigning, through losing a motion of no-confidence in parliament or impeachment proceedings.

He could also be recalled by the ANC, forcing him to step down.