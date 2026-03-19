Rwandan national jailed over botched Shs725 million Stanbic Bank fraud

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has convicted a Rwandan national, Elizabeth Mbabazi, for her role in the attempted theft of 725 million Shillings from Stanbic Bank.

Mbabazi, who had been jointly charged with four others, was on Thursday found guilty of forgery, uttering false documents, impersonation, conspiracy to defraud, and attempted theft. She had earlier expressed willingness to admit to the offences and cooperate with the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney Joan Keko, Mbabazi was recruited into a broader criminal scheme and allegedly instructed to impersonate a bank customer, Enid Kukunda, to withdraw funds from her account. The incident occurred on October 3, 2025, at Stanbic Bank’s Acacia Mall branch in Kampala.

She was reportedly given pre-stamped withdrawal slips bearing forged signatures and serial numbers linked to Kukunda and directed to present the documents at a specific counter, while her accomplices waited in the basement. However, the plan was thwarted when a bank official who personally knew the account holder became suspicious and alerted security, leading to her arrest.

Her co-accused include Joel Mucunguzi, a driver residing in Kitooro along Kiwafu Road in Entebbe; Faridah Kobusingye, a resident of Masanafu on Lugala Road in Kampala and Flower Njawuzi, also known as Florence Mega Kanywani, a businesswoman from Buddo in Nsangi Sub-county, Wakiso District. Other suspects remain at large.

Prosecution evidence revealed that the group had, as early as October 1, 2025, conspired to execute the fraud when they allegedly forged a Ugandan national identity card in the name of Enid Kukunda, complete with a falsified National Identification Number and card details. The fake ID was then used to claim ownership of Kukunda’s bank account.

Mbabazi is said to have presented both the forged ID and a falsified withdrawal slip, fully aware that the documents were fraudulent. Investigators also identified additional suspects, Sarah Nankumba and Emmanuel Emiriat, who are still at large and are believed to have played a role in preparing the forged documents.

During earlier proceedings, Mbabazi sought a plea bargain with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, but the process was briefly interrupted after her claims of threats to her life while on remand at Luzira Women’s Prison, which prompted the court to order her transfer to Kigo Prison for her safety as negotiations continued.

At the final hearing, the prosecution outlined aggravating factors, describing the offence as serious and increasingly common, involving large sums of money and causing distress to the victim, who was temporarily locked out of her bank account. The State also argued that the case pointed to the existence of a wider criminal network targeting financial institutions.

In mitigation, Mbabazi expressed remorse, noting her willingness to take responsibility. Her lawyers told the court she is a 31-year-old mother of three young children, capable of reform, and had not wasted the court’s time. They also highlighted her agreement to testify against her co-accused as a state witness.

Under the plea bargain agreement, both parties agreed to a six-month custodial sentence, inclusive of time already served on remand, with all seven counts to run concurrently.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Ritah Neumbe Kidasa upheld the agreement and confirmed that the sentences would run concurrently. Taking into account the time already served, the court directed that Mbabazi would serve a remaining sentence of three weeks and one day.

Immediately after her conviction, Mbabazi was moved from the dock to the witness stand, where she testified as the first prosecution witness against her co-accused. She detailed how the group attempted to steal money that did not belong to them.

The case was initially handled at KCCA’s City Hall Court before Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu, before being transferred to Buganda Road Court, which has jurisdiction over the charges.

***

URN