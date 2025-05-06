Rwanda, Atlético in tourism boost deal

The partnership expands Rwanda’s footprint in European football, adding to its existing deals with Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich

ANALYSIS | THE INDEPENDENT | Rwanda has secured its first sponsorship agreement in Spain’s La Liga through a landmark deal between the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) and Atlético de Madrid, making “Visit Rwanda” the club’s first African commercial partner.

The multi-year agreement, which runs until June 30, 2028, marks a strategic push by Rwanda to promote its tourism and investment potential to a global audience. The partnership expands Rwanda’s footprint in European football, adding to its existing deals with Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich.

Jean-Guy Afrika, CEO of the Rwanda Development Board, said the partnership reflects the country’s ambition to become “a premier global hub for investment, tourism, and sports development.”

“Atlético de Madrid’s values of resilience, discipline, and excellence align with Rwanda’s national ethos and transformation journey,” Afrika said. “Through this collaboration, we aim to showcase Rwanda as an attractive destination for investors and travelers, while expanding opportunities for young Africans through sport.”

Key partnership features

Under the agreement, the Visit Rwanda brand will feature on the front of Atlético’s men’s training and warm-up kits for the remainder of the La Liga season and the upcoming Club World Cup. Starting next season, the branding will also appear on the women’s team kits and on the back of official match jerseys for both teams.

The deal also includes extensive visibility at Atlético’s home ground, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium, as well as digital promotion and fan engagement initiatives. Rwanda will be the club’s Official Training Partner, Official Tourism Destination Partner, and Official Coffee Supplier—a nod to Rwanda’s globally recognized coffee industry.

Óscar Mayo, Atlético de Madrid’s General Director of Revenue and Operations, said the partnership represents a significant step in the club’s global expansion strategy.

“Visit Rwanda is a country in constant growth and is a great example of a partner aligned with our global ambitions,” Mayo said. “We are convinced this partnership will generate value for both parties.”

Beyond branding and commercial benefits, the agreement will also deliver sports development opportunities. Rwandan youth players and coaches are expected to benefit from Atlético de Madrid’s football expertise through training programs and technical support aimed at strengthening the local game.

The collaboration targets Spanish-speaking audiences and builds on Rwanda’s growing engagement in international markets through sports diplomacy. It also reinforces the government’s wider tourism campaign under the “Visit Rwanda” banner, which has become a cornerstone of its national branding strategy.

The deal comes at a time when Rwanda is looking to diversify its economy by promoting high-value sectors such as tourism, agriculture, and sports. The country has consistently invested in strategic partnerships with top-tier European football clubs to enhance its global visibility and attract investment.

Tourism generated $647 million

Rwanda’s tourism industry generated $647 million in revenue in 2024, up 4.3% from the previous year, driven by a sharp rise in gorilla tourism, according to the latest figures released by the Rwanda Development Board (RDB).

Gorilla tourism emerged as the standout performer, earning $200 million—a 27% year-on-year increase—as Rwanda continued to position itself as a top-tier destination for eco-tourism and conservation-based travel. Meanwhile, revenues from education tourism and the visiting friends and relatives (VFR) segment rose by 16% and 5%, respectively.

In total, 95 new tourism businesses were licensed during the year, and the country recorded over 1.3 million international arrivals. A majority of these tourists came from the East African Community, underscoring the importance of regional travel in Rwanda’s broader tourism strategy.

Rwanda is targeting tourism revenues in excess of $700 million in 2025 riding on amplifying Rwanda’s visibility as a global destination for leisure, wildlife conservation, and international events.