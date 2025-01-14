RWABWOGO: We have urbanized without industrialization

SPEECHES | THE INDEPENDENT | Odrek Rwabwogo has identified conditions that generate labour leaving Uganda. Top of this, is an economy or African economies, that don’t generate jobs fast enough to catch up with their birthrate.

He made the remarks recently at the Uganda Diaspora Summit organised at Munyonyo by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Odrek Rwabwogo chairs the Presidential Advisory Committee on Exports and Industrial Development (PACEID) and is influential on trade and economic policy.

“We have urbanized without industrialization. That’s the reason you see slums in African cities. Our small middle class also consumes with western appetite without similar western means to production and productivity – as the late Mazrui used to say.”

He called on the Ugandan community abroad to be united to have a greater impact.

“In my opinion, the African’s biggest issue is dignity. When people care about their dignity, they work hard together to find solutions to underlying structural problems of their societies,” Rwabwogo remarked.

