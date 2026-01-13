Russia tested more than 1,000 new types of military equipment in 2025

MOSCOW | Xinhua | More than 1,000 types of new and upgraded military equipment were deployed by Russia for frontline testing in 2025, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

Manturov said Russia planned to showcase a broader range of military hardware in the near future, focusing on air defense systems, aircraft and multiple rocket launcher systems.

He added that Russia’s defense-industrial complex enterprises had largely completed national defense procurement orders for 2025. Russia’s unmanned aerial vehicle and electronic warfare systems have attracted strong interest in the international market, with the total value of signed military export contracts reaching 70 billion U.S. dollars by the end of last year, according to Manturov.

The deputy prime minister also noted that the civilian output from the defense-industrial complex enterprises had grown by an average of 10 percent annually over the past three years, with civilian products accounting for more than 30 percent of total output by the end of 2025. These products include railway transport equipment, construction and road machinery, medical equipment, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics and telecommunications devices.

He further noted that Russia’s space agency Roscosmos conducted 17 carrier rocket launches in 2025, while the number of Russian satellites in orbit increased from 288 to 300. ■