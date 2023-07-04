Russia denounces terrorism as five Ukrainian drones attack Moscow

Moscow, Russia | Xinhua | Five Ukrainian drones were shot down over the New Moscow region in Russia on Tuesday morning with no casualties reported, causing disruptions at the Vnukovo airport for almost three hours.

According to RIA Novosti, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the drones were targeting objects in the Moscow region and the New Moscow region, and that four of them were destroyed by air defense and one by electronic warfare.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the attack was another attempt by Kiev to destabilize Russia and undermine its sovereignty and security.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova denounced the attack as an act of terrorism. ■