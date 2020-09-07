Rukutuna brought before Ntungamo court

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana who was arrested from his home in Ruyonza, Rubaare Sub County after the NRM National primaries, has been brought to Grade one Magistrates Court in Ntungamo.

Reports indicate that he will be charged with attempted murder, malicious damage and theft of a gun. He is in court for mention of the eight counts against him before the case is referred to a higher court.

According to Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional Police Spokesperson, the Minister was arrested on allegations of inciting violence, attempted murder by shooting and malicious damage of property.

According to Kasasira, Rukutana and his guards shot at a vehicle belonging to a supporter of his rival Naome Kabasharira injuring one of the occupants, Dan Rwibirungi.

“The shooting happened after he had an argument and out of anger possibly the minister picked a gun and started shooting in the car of the rival that were in a procession,” Kasasira said.

Video of Hon. Mwesigwa Rukutana being taken to court & charged with, amongst other offenses, Attempted Murder pic.twitter.com/72JPzZzdPs — Soogi Katende (@KatendeSoogi) September 7, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW