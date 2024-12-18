RUBiS Energy Uganda launches RUBiS Gas

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | RUBiS Energy Uganda has introduced RUBiS Gas, a new initiative aimed at providing Ugandans with a safe, efficient, and environmentally friendly cooking solution. This launch marks a significant step in promoting clean energy use across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Olivier Gatera, Country Manager of RUBiS Energy Uganda, emphasized the company’s commitment to quality and safety. “RUBiS Gas is not just a product; it is a promise of safety, convenience, and quality. Every aspect, from the cylinders to the filling process and distribution network, has been designed with the end user in mind,” he noted.

The initiative aligns with RUBiS Energy Uganda’s vision to support the country’s transition to clean energy. “This launch underscores our commitment to fostering a greener, healthier future. Access to affordable, sustainable energy is a catalyst for progress,” Gatera added.

Olivia Nahwera, Fuel Sales and Specialties Manager at RUBiS Energy Uganda, highlighted the accessibility of RUBiS Gas, which is now available at more than 70 RUBiS service stations. nationwide.

