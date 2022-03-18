Rubanda residents, leaders demand technical institute

Rubanda, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rubanda district residents and leaders have asked the government to establish a technical institute in the area.

Curved out of Kabale district in 2016, there is no technical institute in Rubanda. Learners seeking technical education in the district are forced to access institutions in Kabale or Kisoro.

Christopher Mugisha, a resident of Ndeego in Ikumba sub-county says that the lack of a technical institute in the district has forced learners to drop out of school after secondary education. He adds that many students are eager to attain skills in bricklaying, carpentry, and mechanical engineering.

Elly Mucunguzi, the Rubanda District Principal Assistant Secretary says that the government has failed to implement the policy of having a public technical institute in every county.

Mucunguzi says that the construction of a technical institute should be expedited because many parents can’t afford to educate their children in universities.

Francis Serunoni, the Rubanda District Education Officer says that the government should take over the two private technical institutes, Rubanda technical institute and Hamurwa technical institute if it is not ready to construct a public institute in the district.

Stephen Ampeire Kasyaba, the Rubanda LCV chairperson says that he has already written to the Ministry of Education and Sports requesting a government technical institute.

