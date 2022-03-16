Rowdy students set Gulu High School girls dormitory on fire

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rowdy students believed to be from Bishop Angelo Negri College in Gulu city attempted to burn down the girls dormitory at Gulu High School in Bardege-Layibi division on Tuesday. The incident occurred around 10:00am when the students were attending classes.

George Yeko, the coordinator of Uganda National Students Association (UNSA) in Gulu told URN on Tuesday evening that preliminary investigations show unknown students jumped over the fence to gain access into the school with burning charcoal in metallic containers, which they dropped in the dormitory through the open window.

The fire burnt to ashes mattresses among other properties belonging to seven students who are occupying the Invisible Children G3 Cubicle which is part of the 34 apartments.

According to Yeko, three female students collapsed during the stampede to put off the fire and were rushed to the school sickbay for medical attention.

Yeko explains that hundreds of students from Bishop Angelo Negri College, a Catholic-owned boys boarding school had pitched camp at Gulu High School playgrounds ahead of the much anticipated interschool football match between them and Gulu High School on Tuesday afternoon.

It is still unclear what could have triggered the incident but Yeko says they believe that the Angelo Negri College students wanted to disorganize the football match. Martin Oketayot, the Gulu High School deputy headteacher says that one of the students noticed the fire and raised an alarm causing a stampede and mad dash to put it out.

Oketayot who was part of the rescue team, says that boys at the school and the police fire and rescue officers from St Mary’s Hospital Lacor rushed and put out the fire before it could spread to other areas.

Gulu West Division police post has launched investigations into the fire.

URN