Rotary Club of Kitante donate sanitizers to Kamwokya health centre

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Rotary Club of Kitante has donated Liquid, bar soap and sanitizers worth 2 million shillings to a community health centre in Kamwokya as part of the efforts for prevention of coronavirus.

At the time of delivering of the items, Kamwokya Christian Caring Community (KCCC) a healthy facility that can receive up to 200 patients a day who mainly go to seek family planning services and HIV/AIDS care did not have sanitizers in place even with the hyped sensitization efforts by the Ministry of Health calling upon everyone to be keen on proper handwashing and use of alcohol-based sanitizers.

When asked why they didn’t have the items in place, Francis Mbaziira, the Executive Director of the facility said they had run of stock of the items, adding that the donation came in timely.

“Our health workers are at risk of contracting the virus because they are exposed. We are overwhelmed by the number of patients who visit this facility daily. We would like to thank our partners for these and we shall ensure that we move house to house to sensitize the community about the prevention of the virus.” He said.

The rotary club had earlier procured four taps to aid access to clean water in the area that is home to about 40,000 people who are largely low-income earners and are engaged in petty jobs and often crowded in small houses.

In such an environment, if an outbreak happened, it can easily wipe a lot of people out and it’s this reason according to Rotarian Robert Semakula, the Kitante Rotary club president said that they decided to offer the donations.

Coronavirus is a new virus that was discovered in China in December last year but has turned into a global pandemic causing respiratory illness in people and animals and can spread from person-to-person through sneezing and cough droplets.

URN