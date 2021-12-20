Road accidents in Mbale claim six lives in one week

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Mbale city have raised concern over the current increase in the number of road accidents which have claimed the lives of six people in just one week.

While speaking to our reporter today in an exclusive interview, Rogers Taitika, the Elgon region police spokesperson said that these road crashes are being caused by reckless driving and speeding.

He adds that as they move near Christmas time, people using the roads should respect the laws such that people don not lose lives.

Taitika also said that as they head to Christmas, they are going to increase traffic police officers and increase the check points such that they can deal with drivers who don’t follow laws.

However, Taitika confirmed they are still hunting for Denis Mawanda, the killer driver of an Isuzu bus registration number UAJ 880R, which knocked and claimed the life of Mbale city veterinary officer Moses Chepukwurui last Friday at Nakoleke in Northern city division.

But Samuel Wetaka, one of the taxi drivers at Mbale taxi park also blamed police officers at different check points for taking bribes and leaving vehicles with mechanical problems and overloading to let them pass unhindered at check points which is also contributing to the crashes in the city.

URN