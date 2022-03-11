Rights activists launch campaign against religiophobia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | For the next three months, human rights activists will be engaged in activities showing how religious institutions can be more inclusive to allow followers of different walks of life to enjoy their freedom of worship, under their campaign dubbed, “Say No to Religiophobia”.

Vicente Kyabayinze, the Executive Director of East Africa Visual Artists, a human rights media organization says people are being left out in faith settings and denied opportunities in places of worship because clerics in some churches have powers to admit or expel believers.

Kyabayinze says the “Say No to Religiophobia” campaign follows their survey and documentary where they recorded the experiences and perceptions of different people including sex workers, people living with disabilities, gays, religious leaders and rights activists.

He says some of the respondents didn’t know what hate speech, discrimination or religiophobia means but when asked about their experience with worship places, some said they had resolved to pray in their houses because of a bad experience at a worship house.

This awareness campaign will be held through among others workshops and dialogue meetings with faith leaders in addition to commentaries on social and mainstream media.

When asked whether this campaign is necessary, Retired Anglican Bishop Christopher Senyonjo who attended the launch said a lot is still being done in church out of ignorance.

He for instance said he has previously faced criticism and threats of expulsion from his church when he said gay communities should be listened to and guided instead of being locked out.

He said issues of inclusiveness especially in places of worship are often not talked about and some faith leaders act in ignorance to lock out those that they think are unfit to go to sanitized places like churches instead of leaving the ultimate judgment to God.

Religiophobia refers to fear or hatred of religion, religious faith, religious people or religious organisations.

*****

URN