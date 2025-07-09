Rift in NRM as incumbent MPs abandon joint campaigns in Greater Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A growing rift has emerged within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Greater Arua as several incumbent Members of Parliament seeking re-election have pulled out of the joint primary campaigns, raising concern among party supporters and officials.

In Arua District, incumbent MP Yovan Adriko and Woman MP Lillian Paparu have distanced themselves from the joint campaigns since the beginning. In Arua City, Ayivu West MP John Lematia and Woman MP Maureen Osoru participated only on the first day before opting to campaign independently.

Sources close to the party say some incumbents are avoiding the joint trail due to increasing voter demands for accountability over their performance in the past four years. Arua City Woman MP Maureen Osoru, who is seeking re-election, cited internal disorganization as the reason for her withdrawal, blaming the party for failure to provide basic logistics.

Osoru accused the NRM leadership of ignoring her written complaints about hooliganism, lack of a public address system, and general confusion during campaign events. Ayivu West MP John Lematia, addressing voters in the Lugbara dialect, said he opted out after witnessing near-violent confrontations on the first day of the joint campaigns.

“I could not wait to see bloodshed, that’s why I decided to go individually. Even so, my colleagues in Terego, Arua Central, and Arua District are doing individual campaigns—why not me?” Lematia remarked. However, the Deputy Resident City Commissioner (RCC) for Ayivu Division, Jonah Godfrey Mbigiti, urged NRM supporters to persuade Lematia to return to the joint trail, warning that his continued absence could amount to a breach of the party’s internal agreement.

Tom Amagu, the NRM Registrar for Arua City, revealed that none of the incumbents campaigning solo had received formal permission. He advised them to control their supporters, some of whom have caused disruptions during joint events.

Other parliamentary hopefuls still participating in the joint campaigns have condemned the trend, accusing the incumbents of undermining party unity. They pledged to seek redress from the NRM Secretariat.

Following the Secretariat’s failure to provide a unified public address system, many candidates have resorted to using their equipment, leading to logistical confusion and further deepening divisions within the NRM primary campaigns in the region.

***

URN