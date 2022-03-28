Revellers enjoy Ugandan delicacies at East African Meat Carnival

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | After taking a month off since the full reopening of events in Uganda, the East African Meat Carnival came back bigger and better on Saturday, March 26.

The event is a fusion of meats and music from the different East African countries – Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Kenya hence UTARKE.

Ugandan delicacies were paired with Nile Special beer and partygoers were seen having fun, enjoying the combination.

Amou Majok, the Nile Breweries head of marketing said, “For the first time, Nile Special has come on board to boost the event this year and keep revellers refreshed with a beer that is “Unmatched in Gold. This is in line with Nile Special’s purpose, to celebrate Ugandan greatness – big or small.”

Majok added that, events like the East African Meat Carnival present opportunity to the company to celebrate with its consumers.

The carnival featured barbecue and chefs including Mark Kaheru and Mozes alongside entertainment from Uganda’s best personalities.

Going forward, organisers said, the event will be happening every quarter and will feature regional music and meats, themed to a specific country.