‘Retiring UPDF soldiers should not join opposition to unseat Museveni’

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPDENT | Retiring Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers have been warned against joining members of the opposition to unseat President Museveni.

On Saturday, the Fourth Division Headquarters in Gulu retired 206 junior and non-commissioned officers (NCOs).

The Chairperson Veteran Affairs Acholi Sub Region Rt. Lieutenant Alfred Ocaya said that the retirees should avoid being used by the opposition. He also warned them against involvement in land grabbing as they return home to begin a new life.

“You are going home and there is this word in the community, ‘we need change, we need change’, if you join them to fight the government, we shall cancel you from there” Rt. Let Ocaya said.

Ocaya also instructed the retirees to register their presence to the local security personnel in their respective areas so that they are easily monitored.

“There are those who retire from the military and don’t cooperate with the security and we don’t know their intention which you must avoid but report your presence,” he said.

The Division Commander Brigadier General Felix Busizoori warned the veteran soldiers against misconduct as they transition from the military into civic rules and must be subject to civil authorities.

Brigadier Busizoori said that the veteran soldiers must ensure peace and security in their areas.

He has however asked them to invest their retirement packages into profitable ventures and to avoid risky ventures such as sports betting and marrying more women.

Col. Jackson Kayanja, the Fourth Division Intelligent Officer revealed that the retirees were notified in 2021 but they spent three years in the Barracks being prepared to transit.

He explained that the groups have been going through counselling sessions on mindset change from military to civilian life.

“The period was to allow them to prepare their grounds before they are released to reunite with their home people and it’s good to go back home when you are still alive” Col. Kayanja explained.

Christine Alimolok, one of the retirees has commended the army for the discipline and professionalism which has not only pacified Uganda but its neighbouring states.

She however recalled two of her first and worst battlefield encounters with Ex- LRA Commander Brig. Keneth Banya and Thomas Kwoyelo between 1998 and 2002 at separate attacks in Omoro District.

****

URN