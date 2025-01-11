Residents decry poor road conditions in Kwania district

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Residents of Abwoc B Cell in Inomo Town Council, Kwania District, have voiced their frustration over the continued neglect of the Kwania to Kole Road, which remains in a deplorable state.

The 4.5-kilometer Ogobi to Omoladyang Parish road, passing through Amambale Primary School and connecting Inomo Town Council to Bala Sub County in Kole District, has become impassable due to mud, large potholes, and three swamps cut off by floods.

The poor road conditions have disrupted businesses, hindered access to health facilities, and made it challenging for children to attend school. Brian Odongo, a resident of Abwoc B Cell, lamented that floods have severed major sections of the road.

Another resident, Ronald Olobo, noted that transporting agricultural produce to markets has become increasingly difficult. He added that the road’s poor state hampers access to essential services for residents who largely depend on agriculture.

Dorus Acam, Kwania District LCV female councilor, said she raised the issue before the district council, but no significant action has been taken.

Walter Ocen, Inomo Town Council LCIII Chairman, blamed the poor state of the road on inadequate funding, adding that the town council is yet to be recognized under the Uganda Roads Fund. He urged the government to expedite the coding process.

Alex Opera, Secretary for Works and Technical Services in Kwania District Local Government cited limited resources and insufficient road equipment as reasons for the delays in repairs. He promised that funds would be allocated to address the issue in the next financial year.

Jimmy Emmanuel Okello Ecun, Apac District’s former speaker and an aspiring candidate for the Kwania District LCV seat in 2026, encouraged residents to take matters into their own hands. He donated culverts and pledged to assist the community in manually repairing the road, particularly the “Odado Swamp,” which has been completely cut off.

The residents remain hopeful that their efforts, coupled with government intervention, will bring lasting solutions to the road crisis that has plagued their daily lives.

URN