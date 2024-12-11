Rengen Seed Secondary School set to open by 2025

Kotido, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rengen Seed Secondary School is set to be operational by the 2025 academic year, with construction works expected to be completed by the end of December 2024.

This development was confirmed by Paul Bertrand Logole, the Kotido District Engineer, who stated that the construction works were now at 80 percent completion, with commissioning scheduled for January 2025 to allow for the utilization of the structures.

The 2.8 billion Shillings construction project, which commenced in October 2022, was initially planned for an 18-month timeline. The project includes 14 structures such as classrooms, an administration block, latrines, two-unit staff quarters, and science and ICT laboratories, among others. The project was meant to be completed by October this year.

However, Logole admitted that the construction works were delayed due to the government’s delay in releasing funds, which caused periodic halts in the construction process. As a result, the district authorities extended the contract deadline by three months. Logole mentioned that construction had resumed, with the interiors of the buildings currently being painted. He is optimistic that the school will be ready for use when the new term begins.

Local residents in Rengen Sub-county are excited about the progress of the school, with the government already advertising positions for the headteacher and deputy headteacher. Ogol Peter, a local resident, stated that the school would attract students from neighboring sub-counties, Kotido Municipality, and Kaabong District, creating business opportunities that would boost the local economy. Ogol also believes that the school, being within walking distance, would ease the financial burden of students who previously had no option but to attend boarding schools due to the long distances. Kojo Apakwayo, another local resident, expressed excitement about the employment opportunities that will arise once the school becomes operational.

