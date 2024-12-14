Relocated Bulambuli residents want to return to their original homes

Bulambuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Some of the people who were relocated from disaster-prone areas such as Buluganya, Sotti, and Bumasobo in Bulambuli district to the Bunambutye government resettlement area after last month’s devastating landslide, which claimed over 100 lives, are now requesting to return to their original homes.

In response to the disaster, the Government, under the Prime Minister’s office and in collaboration with the Bulambuli district local government, relocated 60 families to Bunambutye government resettlement area in Bumabutye Sub County.

These families were temporarily housed in tents at the Internal Displaced Persons (IDP) camp while the government sought funds to either build permanent houses or provide cash for the affected people to find a more suitable settlement. Speaking to our reporter on Wednesday at the Bunambutye resettlement area, John Gidongo, one of the relocated victims, expressed dissatisfaction with the new location.

He stated that the environment in Bunambutye is not conducive to their way of life compared to their original homes. He described the area as dry and hot, making it unsuitable for both human habitation and animal husbandry. Gidongo stressed that, with the cessation of rainfall, the government should allow them to return to their original homes and resume their livelihoods. Sarah Nedege, another displaced resident, echoed these concerns, pointing out that Bunambutye’s hot climate is unsuitable for agriculture, which is their primary source of income.

Both residents voiced their frustration, saying that if the government cannot provide financial assistance for them to purchase land elsewhere, they are prepared to return to their homes, despite the risks. Annet Nandudu, the LCV Chairperson of Bulambuli, called for calm, reassuring the affected residents that the government is working on fulfilling its pledge to provide financial assistance and find a better settlement for them. Meanwhile, the search for missing individuals continues, with the number of bodies recovered from the landslide currently standing at 36. Hundreds more are still feared to be buried under the mud.

URN