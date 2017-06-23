REFUGEES: Museveni blasts ICGLR, UN on situation in Congo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni has blamed the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region (ICGLR) and the United Nations (UN) for not helping stop the declining situation in Congo. Congo is a leading source of refugees in Africa.

He called on support for regional efforts to resolve what he called man made crises in many parts of the continent, including the the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“The ICGLR and the UN have been totally un-useful on this long-standing tragedy in that area,” he told the Solidarity Summit on Refugees in Kampala, Uganda on Friday. (FULL SPEECH BOTTOM)

“The regional mechanisms, if actively used, supported by the International Community can help resolve the man-made crises,” Museveni explained, “Hence, the Great Lakes and the UN are supposed to handle the endless man-made crises in Congo, including the occupation of Eastern Congo by terrorists from Uganda, other East African countries, Congo itself and, I hear, even Somalia and the Middle East.”

He hailed IGAD for “trying to handle the problem in South Sudan”, and The EAC’s efforts in handling the problem of Burundi.

He revealed the leading numbers for refugees in Uganda.

Leading number of refugees Uganda is hosting:

950,000 refugees from South Sudan; 216,612 refugees from the Congo; 3, 294 refugees from Sudan (Khartoum); 36,278 refugees from Burundi; 35,941 refugees from Somalia; 14,899 refugees from Rwanda; 12,654 refugees from Eritrea; 3,080 refugees from Ethiopia

RELATED

FULL SPEECH

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni Speech on Solidarity Refugees 23 June 2017 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd