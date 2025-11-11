EACOP Academy: Record 141 students graduate from Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba

Masindi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One hundred forty-one graduates trained in mechanical, electrical, production, instrumentation, leadership, and health, safety and environment (HSE) have graduated from the EACOP Academy at Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK).

The training, a result of a partnership between the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) Ltd and Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK), marks a significant milestone in EACOP’s commitment to building local capacity and advancing national content development in Uganda and Tanzania.

Launched in August 2024, the EACOP Academy is a flagship vocational training programme designed to equip young people with the technical and professional skills needed to support midstream oil and gas operations. Of the 141 trainees, 25% were women, and 80% came from communities along the pipeline route, demonstrating EACOP’s dedication to inclusive and community-based development.

The Academy builds on the success of the EACOP Massive Open Online Course (MOOC), which attracted more than 23,000 registrations and over 12,000 completions. From this foundation, 110 trainees from Tanzania and 31 from Uganda were selected to undergo intensive, hands-on training at UPIK – tailored to meet both national development priorities and EACOP’s operational needs across East Africa.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, JB Habumugisha , Deputy Managing Director of EACOP Ltd, commended the trainees for their dedication and achievement: “This is what the EACOP Academy stands for – building a skilled workforce and, more importantly, a community of professionals ready to take responsibility for one of the most ambitious energy projects on the continent. These graduates will play a crucial role in operating and maintaining the pipeline, and we are confident in their ability to uphold the highest industry standards.”

Habumugisha also emphasized that the Academy’s mission extends beyond technical competence to include the development of leadership, accountability, and strong professional ethics among young people.

Bernard Ongodia, Director of UPIK, lauded EACOP’s continued partnership, highlighting how it has strengthened the institute’s training capabilities and expanded opportunities for learners. “Our students have demonstrated exceptional technical ability across various disciplines. This programme has not only enhanced their skills but has also transformed their lives and career aspirations,” he said.

The graduation ceremony was attended by members of the EACOP Senior Leadership Team (SLT), officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), and representatives from UPIK’s leadership and training faculty.

EACOP remains committed to promoting local talent development, economic growth, and sustainability within the region. The EACOP Academy continues to play a pivotal role in ensuring that the benefits of the oil and gas sector are inclusive, empowering the youth who represent the future of East Africa’s energy industry.