Reach A Hand Uganda, Ikon Awards to give 10 young filmmakers world class training

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of 10 young and passionate Ugandan filmmakers will undergo months of professional training in filmmaking, courtesy of Reach A Hand Uganda and the Ikon Awards.

The 2024/2025 Cohort of the Ikon Young Filmmakers Fellowship was unveiled on Friday in Kampala. They are David Mukama, Rhoda Nansubuga, Lee Treno, Ketty Layoo, Nankya Mariam Shamsa, Nakaibale Denise Julian, Ssuubi Abdurahman, Nkabazzi Lukia Otengo Solomon, and Angela Ligose.

The ten were selected from a competitive pool of applicants from across Uganda for their passion and potential to create films that resonate deeply with audiences and address societal challenges.

Now in its third edition, the Fellowship Program seeks to empower these young people through film for social change and improved livelihoods. The fellows are taken through a series of masterclasses, following which they receive a $500 grant in conjunction with several partners to produce 5-10-minute short films themed around sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) among young people.

The masterclasses are delivered through one-on-one mentorship sessions, with previous cohorts receiving training from Ramsey Nouah, Usama Mukwaya, Eleanor Nabwiso, Allan Manzi, Uche Ateli, Alex Ireta, Brenda Nanyonjo, and many more.

Since its inception, the fellowship has produced 18 short films addressing the challenges facing young people – including Doreen Mirembe’s “Mama Wange” which is currently being produced into a feature film. The short has been screened in Nigeria and France, in addition to earning several local and international nominations and awards.

With the growing wave of short form video content dominating digital platforms, short films have become more than just entertainment or a creative outlet, but a powerful tool for education, advocacy, and social change – with platforms like TikTok and YouTube boasting over 5.5 million users and 4.6 million subscribers in Uganda respectively.

Humphrey Nabimanya, the founder of Reach A hand Uganda and the Ikon Awards, said, “To all the young filmmakers, I say this: Film is not just a medium; it is a powerful catalyst for social change. Your stories have the potential to challenge perceptions, ignite conversations, and inspire action.”

He further advised the filmmakers to embrace the unique narratives of Uganda – stories that reflect the country’s struggles, triumphs, and dreams, while amplifying the voices that are often unheard and the issues that matter.

Ssuubi Abdurahman, one of this year’s Fellows, sees the Fellowship as a gateway to amplifying his voice, sharing his stories, and inspiring others through the powerful medium of film. “For me, film is a universal language that transcends borders, cultures, and generations. It’s a medium that can evoke emotions and spark empathy,” he said.

The program will culminate into a high-profile launch and short film exhibition in February where the fellows’ productions will be screened for a diverse audience of policymakers, development partners, and the public.