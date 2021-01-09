RDC alarms colleagues with hate speech and calling NRM god

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Resident District Commissioner for Lira has caused alarm by uttering words which can cause hatred and invite violence among the communities of Uganda.

Milton Odongo made his shocking remarks in a speech he gave at a stakeholder’s dialogue meeting on elections, organized by the Inter-Religious Council Uganda -IRCU.

When delivering his opening speech, the RDC urged the people of Lango sub region to vote for President Museveni instead of the candidate “who hates the late Milton Obote, the former President of Uganda.” He went ahead to assert that Uganda does not need any other God since it has had one for the past 35 years.

Helping his audience understand who the candidate that hates Obote is, Odongo explained that some people hated Obote so much that they did not allow his dead body to pass through their land and do not deserve the Lango votes.

“I have to caution you, don’t organize the innocent young Ugandans and use them to cause chaos and insecurity during and after elections,” he said. “Restrain your people because elections must be peaceful up to the dot.”

The RDC also said Uganda as a country do not need another God for they already have a “god” who has been in power for 35 years.

His speech alarmed many of the participants who thought he was being tribalistic and blasphemous.

Bishop Silvanus Ogwal from Pentecostal Assemblies of God-Uganda argued that the RDC had completely no right to compare President Museveni to God whom he described as “Divine.”

He said that such statements call for serious punishment from God.

Susan Akany, the Resident District Commissioner for Omoro district in Acholi sub region distanced herself from the RDC’s blasphemy and hate speech saying the other officials see things differently. She called on the participants to remain calm and focus on the objective of the meeting other than what her colleague had said.

Agnes Akello Ebong, the RDC Nwoya apologized to the audience for her colleague’s sectarian and blasphemous utterances, saying RDC’s are meant to serve the people irrespective of their political affiliation.

The dialogue was attended by religious and opinion leaders, security personnel, women representatives and youth leaders from both Northern and West Nile sub region.

