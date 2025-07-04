Race for NRM Entrepreneurs Chair hots up with entry of businessman King Ceasor Augustus Mulenga

Businessman King Ceasor Augustus Mulenga pledges affordable credit in bid for NRM Entrepreneurs Chair

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Prominent businessman and philanthropist King Ceasor Augustus Mulenga has promised to champion affordable credit for business owners and address concerns about taxation if elected to the powerful National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s Central Executive Committee

He said this today as he was nominated to contest for the position of chairperson of the Entrepreneurs League within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s Central Executive Committee. The nomination was at the NRM party offices in Kampala, overseen by Dr. Tanga Odoi, chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission.

Mulenga told reporters he plans to champion affordable credit for business owners and ensure their representation from local councils to Parliament, aiming to empower entrepreneurs. He noted that while previous officeholders made efforts, they did not fully deliver on their mandate.

“I have traversed all the sub-regions of Uganda, and there are several issues that have come up,” Mulenga said. “One of the major concerns is that entrepreneurs feel underrepresented and underserved. We must now focus on delivery and results.”

He also addressed concerns about taxation, promising workshops to help entrepreneurs understand tax compliance and maintain accurate records for the Uganda Revenue Authority. A key part of his platform involves creating six sub-regional SACCOs, which he envisions as development banks to facilitate low-cost loans.

Mulenga emphasized that his leadership approach will be collaborative and multi-layered. He explained that there are goals he intends to deliver on through his personal leadership and initiative. Others will be achieved in close coordination with the Entrepreneurs League, leveraging its collective strength and networks. Additionally, he plans to work in partnership with both the Entrepreneurs League and the government to implement broader, policy-aligned programs that require institutional support and national reach.

He also linked entrepreneurship to national development. “We as entrepreneurs, we are going to create jobs,” he said, adding that he would support industrialization efforts across Uganda’s six regions.

Mulenga serves as the honorary consul of Vietnam to Uganda, a role he assumed in early 2017 to promote Vietnamese investment in sectors such as agriculture, health, education, and tourism, including a focus on coffee value addition.

He is the founder and chancellor of King Ceasor University (KCU) in Kampala, a private institution that attracts a diverse student population from several African and Asian countries. KCU offers programs in medicine, engineering, law, business, and agriculture. First Lady Janet Museveni has previously commended the university for its focus on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Born in 1967 in Kisoro District, southwestern Uganda, Mulenga began trading at a young age. He holds a diploma in business studies and a bachelor’s degree in commerce. His business ventures include telecom companies i-tel Ltd in Uganda and Gemtel in South Sudan, as well as investments in media, tourism, microfinance, and real estate, including the King Ceasor Game Reserve.

Through his Ceasor Development Kingdom (CDK) initiative, Mulenga has provided scholarships, micro-loans, and livestock to underserved communities.

Mulenga’s vision for KCU emphasizes innovation-driven education, with a focus on areas like telehealth, fintech, artificial intelligence, big data, gene editing, and botanical pharmaceutical research. His broader ambition is to contribute to an “African renaissance” through transformative education, economic diplomacy, and grassroots development.

His involvement in politics dates back to the early 1980s as a mobilizer for the Uganda Patriotic Movement (UPM), and he remains an open supporter of the ruling NRM party.

He views political participation as essential for business development, drawing lessons from past political instabilities that affected businesses.

Mulenga has leveraged his early entrepreneurial drive into a multifaceted set of ventures, establishing a significant presence through private higher education, philanthropic endeavors, and contributions to international relations.

His career blends business development with social responsibility in Uganda.