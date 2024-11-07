Put names 4 new players in the Cranes’ squad

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes Head Coach Paul Put has named four new players in the 27-man squad to prepare for the final two matches of the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

Uganda will host South Africa at Namboole Stadium on November 15, and then face Congo in Brazzaville four days later. The Cranes need only a single point from these encounters to secure their first qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations since 2019.

The squad includes promising U-20 striker John Paul Dembe, who plays for BK Hacken in Sweden; in-form SC Villa forward Hakim Kiwanuka; experienced defender Geoffrey Wasswa, currently with Ethiopia’s Coffee FC; and KCCA goalkeeper Mutwalibi Mugolofa.

These new faces replace SC Villa’s Arnold Odong, Italy-based Elio Capradossi (currently seeking a new club), Bul’s Nicholas Mwere, and KCCA forward Derrick Nsibambi, who were part of the squad for Uganda’s last two matches.

The team will begin its residential camp on Sunday at Cranes Paradise in Kisasi, with foreign-based players joining as they arrive in the country.

Goalkeepers include Isima Watenga, Nafian Alionzi, Charles Lukwago, Venda FC, Mutwalibi Mugolofa. Defenders include Gavin Kizito Mugweri, Kenneth Semakula, Isaac Muleme, Abdu Aziizi Kayondo, Bevis Mugabi, Timothy Awany, Halidi Lwaliwa, Geofrey Wasswa.

Midfielders include captain Khalid Aucho, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Taddeo Lwanga, Ronald Ssekiganda, Allan Okello Travis Mutyaba, and Saidi Mayanja while forwards include Denis Omedi, Jude Ssemugabi, Shafik Nana Kwikiriza, Rogers Mato, Steven Mukwala, Calvin Kabuye, Hakim Kiwanuka, John Paul Dembe.

Speaking after announcing the squad, coach Put said he introduced Mugoloofa to the senior team to prepare him for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

“We are aware that CHAN is around the corner and we have games against Burundi next month. So I needed to have him (Mugolofa) around the setup and also get training sessions with the goalkeeping coach. He has been performing well in the League and maybe next time we will summon another goalkeeper.”

Regarding player arrival, Put mentioned that due to club commitments, he does not expect the full squad by Sunday or Monday, but he anticipates all summoned players to be in camp by Tuesday. .

Uganda currently leads Group K with 10 points, South Africa follows with eight points, Congo Brazzaville sits with four points, and South Sudan remains without a point.

Uganda needs just one more point to secure their place in AFCON. South Sudan, having lost all four of their group matches, is officially out of contention.

A draw in the Uganda-South Africa game would push Uganda to 11 points, making it impossible for a third team to catch up, thereby sealing their qualification.

Even if Uganda loses, their qualification could still be confirmed if Congo Brazzaville fails to defeat South Sudan on the same day. A loss or draw for Congo would keep them from surpassing Uganda’s 10 points, which currently marks the threshold for qualification in Group K.

In their last matchup, Uganda rallied for a 2-2 draw with South Africa. A similar result at Namboole would secure Uganda’s AFCON slot with one game to spare.

******

URN