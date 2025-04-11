ProtectOurStories: Only legal streaming can grow Africa’s content industry

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The cybersecurity war between legitimate content providers and the criminal gangs running illegal pirate streaming services is heating up. Technology now allows for pirate syndicates and users to be tracked, blocked and prosecuted. But the real war is to ensure that African storytellers have a voice.

The essence of any society is its cultural output – the art, entertainment, stories and creative work that its people produce, expressing themselves, their values and their worldview.

Today, most of this cultural output is expressed via digital channels, primarily through streaming services. Because of its digital nature, modern cultural storytelling is at extreme risk of contamination and extinction due to the scourge of content piracy.

Content piracy undermines the business model of contemporary content distribution. When pirate sites steal content and offer it for free, or at vastly lower rates than rightsholder sites, the viability of those sites is threatened. Future content becomes unprofitable to commission, and the local African stories – the modern conduits of culture – cease to exist.

In today’s streaming-driven society, content platforms such as Showmax carry the torch for culturally relevant storytelling. Here, topical, locally relevant series are able to capture the imagination of local audiences, and reflect their tastes, preferences and cultural proclivities.

There are numerous examples of these authentic, popular shows, which earn major recognition at industry awards events – underlining the cultural importance of well-written, hyperlocal content that enriches the domestic entertainment scene.

This year, several Showmax Originals are in the running to garner further accolades at the 11th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).

Nigerian corporate drama series Princess on a Hill garnered five nominations for Best Scripted Series, Best Editing for Laughter Ephraim and Peter Ugbede, and Best Writing TV Series for Bibi Ukpo, Niyi Adeniji, and Sonia Nwosu. Bimbo Manuel received his inaugural AMVCA nomination for Best Lead Actor, while Efa Iwara earned a nod for Best Supporting Actor.

Epic Nigerian drama Cheta M secured two nominations – Best Scripted Series and Best Writing TV Series for Ifeanyi Chidi Barbara.

In the unscripted series category, the Showmax Nigerian Original fashion and design show Style Magnate and Tanzanian reality show Wa Milele received nominations for Best Unscripted Series, with Wa Milele also nominated for Best Indigenous Language East Africa.

Gripping Kenyan Showmax sci-fi drama Subterranea was nominated in the Best Indigenous M-Net Original category, while Untying Kantai writer Abel Mutua secured a nomination for Best Writing TV Series for Dramedy.

Such industry recognition reflects an up-to-the-minute cultural sensibility that allows African viewers to see reflections of themselves. Content piracy threatens not just the financial viability of these shows, but their survival as cultural signifiers for modern African society.

An industry at risk

A UNESCO report indicates that 21% of cinema industry stakeholders in West Africa lose at least 75% of their potential revenue to piracy, while 50% of stakeholders report losses of 25 – 50%. In 2019, Nigeria’s creative industry suffered an estimated loss of $3 billion due to digital piracy.

In addition to these mortal risks to the industry, accessing illegal streaming sites exposes users to personal hazards like computer viruses, malware and ransomware, as well as fraud and identity theft. Pirate sites also expose users and their children to inappropriate content and support the work of criminals – which may also involve drug dealing or human trafficking.

Stream responsibly

In the face of deadly risks of this magnitude, it is critical that users access content responsibly and legally. Only consume content through legitimate content streaming sites! Affordable subscriptions to established, legal streaming channels like DStv, GOtv or Showmax are easily available.

Ultimately, it is also the responsibility of law-abiding content users to help fight content piracy. Report illegal content use and pirated content websites as soon as you encounter them! By fighting piracy, we can protect the content industry that drives modern African culture and storytelling. Support legal content and #ProtectOurStories!