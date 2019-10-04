Priests cautioned against living a life of pomp

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Priests and other religious leaders have been cautioned against living a life of pomp and exaggerated self-importance as they execute their duties.

The call was made by Rt Rev Francis Aquirinus Kibira, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Kasese during the profession of nuns of the Little Sisters of Mary on Thursday at Bukangara Catholic Church in Nyakiyumbu sub-county Kasese district.

Bishop Kibira said many religious leaders are seemingly paying more attention to their titles as fathers, nuns, brothers, pastors and end up paying little attention to their core duty of serving Christ.

The prelate explained that religious leaders must appreciate that the titles accorded to them are worthless if the religious do not lead lives expected of them in accordance to the bible.

Kibira also told religious leaders that they must never assume holiness and forget they are equally sinful human beings who time and again must seek forgiveness from God.

Kibira, who described himself as the most sinful person, said religious must commit to being servants of God and desist forms of exaltation that could derail them from the path of humility.

Kibira presided over the first profession of Loice Muhindo Manimba, Sylivia Mbambu and Rosemary Kabugho Limbali into the congregation of the Little Sisters of the Presentation of Mary on the Temple.

They professed to obedience, poverty and chastity. The three bring to eight the number of Ugandan nuns who subscribe to the 71-year-old congregation that was founded in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Rev Sr Apolloine Sivamupende Kavira appealed to the people of Kasese to pray for the newly-professed nuns to execute and their duties and for their continued commitment to the vows they made.

Aprunale Bitamazire, the chairperson of the laity council of Kasese diocese cautioned relatives of the new nuns against exerting pressure on them to offer financial assistance explaining that they have professed poverty and thus will not have any money on them to give away.

