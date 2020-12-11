Presidential candidate Mwesigye against fielding single candidate

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Fred Mwesigye has said that he is against fielding a single candidate against President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Speaking to his supporters in Mbale, Mwesigye said that the idea of a joint opposition candidate is good but too late. Mwesigye also says that such a proposal would have been tabled before the nominations.

Mwesigye says that Ugandans are ready to vote for any presidential candidate with a good manifesto. He adds that the NRM party is already weak so there is no need for fielding a single candidate.

Samuel Nandaya and James Kulobo, both residents from Mbale challenged Mwesigye saying that a joint candidate against Museveni was the only solution to defeat Museveni in the coming general election. They also urged all presidential candidates to sit on a round table and back one person against Museveni since it’s still early.

There have been several attempts by the opposition to form an alliance and field one candidate to contest with Museveni over the years.

In the 1996 presidential elections, Uganda People’s Congress and the Democratic Party fronted Paul Kawanga Ssemogerere. In 2001, the Opposition supported former Forum for Democratic Change-FDC President Dr Kizza Besigye under Reform Agenda.

Five years later, there were attempts to field one presidential candidate under The Democratic Alliance-TDA. However, the opposition was not successful after they failed to agree on who should be the joint candidate.

URN