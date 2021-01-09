Presidential candidate Fred Mwesigye ends campaigns, goes into praying

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate Fred Mwesigye says that he has now ended his campaigns to join the spiritual world with intention to pray for peaceful elections due on January 14th 2021.

The Electoral Commission set January 12th, 2021 as the official date for all the candidates to end their campaigns before the polling day on 14th January 2021.

However, according to Mwesigye who is one of the eleven candidates contesting for the highest office in the land, he has decided to end the campaigns before the official time to have time for praying to God which he says is an important aspect in the process.

Mwesigye states that he has managed to reach out to almost every Ugandan using different communication platforms. Among those reached was the congregation of his church in Entebbe (Global Christian Centre church).

He emphasizes that the 2021 general elections are totally different from the usual elections that the country has ever had in the past hence requiring more of the spiritual than physical approach.

He adds that he has done his part when it comes to meeting people physically to ask for votes and tell them what they should do in order for the country to have good leaders.

“What has been decided has been decided and now I have to concentrate on the spiritual part without thinking of other things to divert me,” adds Mwesigye.

According to Mwesigye, his campaigning team is going on with the process of displaying his posters and giving out flyers across the country as they also work on issues of preparing agents.

Speaking about his campaigns, Mwesigwa decries EC’s move of stopping candidates from campaigning in selected districts on allegations of increased cases of Covid-19 among them.

The EC slapped a ban on 15 districts and cities, blocking candidates from campaigning there and they include, Mukono, Wakiso, Masaka, Kabale, Jinja, Luwero and Kampala among others.

Fred Mwesigye says the ban affected his campaigning program as it was in the central region that he had planned to campaign last, which could not be achieved with the ban by the EC.

Fred Mwesigye also commented on the Ugandans that have started panicking ahead of the elections with some people rushing to stock food stuffs.

He indicates that he also sympathizes with them, basing on the talks and exchange among political leaders.

He however guides that everything needs to be left in the hands of God as he has his own plans for the people of Uganda and what the population should do is to vote for people that are not selfish but vote for those that are going to transform Uganda.

*****

URN