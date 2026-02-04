President Museveni hosts AU–EAC–SADC Panel on DRC

Entebbe, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Tuesday hosted leaders of the AU–EAC–SADC panel of facilitators for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) peace process at State House, Entebbe. The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to advance dialogue and stability in the eastern DRC.

The panel, chaired by Faure Essozimna Gnassingbé, President of Togo, brings together former African heads of state mandated to support regional dialogue and strengthen collective efforts toward sustainable peace in the Eastern DRC.

Members included Olusegun Obasanjo (Nigeria), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Sahle-Work Zewde (Ethiopia), Dr. Mokgweetsi Eric Masisi (Botswana), and Catherine Samba-Panza (Central African Republic).

Addressing the delegation, President Museveni said the conflict in the DRC is well known in the region and must not persist due to its humanitarian and historical impact.

“We currently host more than 500,000 Congolese refugees in Uganda, part of nearly two million refugees from the region,” he said, noting that many share ethnic and cultural ties with communities in western and south-western Uganda.

He expressed concern over the slow progress toward a lasting solution despite the long-standing nature of the conflict. “It is a shame that it is taking so long to solve,” Museveni said.

He also recalled earlier debates over Congo’s future, including the Katanga secession, noting that the current issues are grievances that can be addressed through sustained dialogue and understanding of the realities on the ground. President Gnassingbé thanked Museveni for hosting the delegation and commended Uganda’s commitment to regional peace.

“On behalf of the delegation, I sincerely thank Your Excellency for the warm reception,” he said, acknowledging Museveni’s experience and guidance in regional mediation. Olusegun Obasanjo emphasized that sustainable peace in Eastern DRC requires African-led solutions.

“This crisis is not only about the M23. Many grievances remain unaddressed. Solutions imported from Washington, Doha, Paris, or elsewhere may help but cannot provide a complete or lasting solution,” he said.

Obasanjo added that external partners should play a complementary role. “We are not pushing away those who have shown interest. They are helpful in the process we are trying to advance,” he noted.

He further stressed the need to diagnose the root causes of the DRC conflict correctly.

“It is the challenge of managing diversity within the DRC and its relationship with neighbors. To solve the problem, we must diagnose it properly and administer the right medicine.”

The meeting was also attended by Ugandan officials, including ministers; the ambassador and permanent representative to the UN Adonia Ayebare, and former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi.

URN