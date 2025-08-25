Positioning Uganda as Africa’s premier sports tourism destination

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Jeane Byamugisha, CEO, Hotel Owners Association, summed up the mood in the country today: “Sports tourism—it’s time for it to shine.”

She made the bold statement recently on The Podcast, a flagship initiative of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, which is a vital platform for informing Ugandans about emerging trends and critical issues that impact their lives.

Uganda has witnessed the rise of its local sports talent, from football, athletics, netball, and rugby, among others, and this has the potential to boost the country’s sports tourism. Byamugisha’s statement is timely as Uganda aims to reap from hosting the African Nations Championships 2024 (CHAN) and the African Cup of Nations 2027 (AFCON).

According to UN Tourism, sports tourism is generating around 10% of the world’s expenditure on tourism. It has an estimated growth rate of 17.5% between 2023-2030, moving masses intra- and intercontinentally.

Sports tourism is reshaping travel demand, offering travel service providers and partners a unique opportunity to tap into a growing market by leveraging targeted solutions and creating tailored experiences that cater to the evolving needs of sports travelers.

A conducive investment environment is also vital for sports tourism to grow. Support from the government is essential in growing the economy.

When asked from the policy perspective. Dr. Patrick Bernard Ogwal, General Secretary, National Council of Sports, noted that the government has put in place several initiatives and developments to foster the sports industry and what an opportunity such as CHAN 2025 and AFCON 2027 means for the Council’s sports development strategy.

He said, “We have a strategic development plan that is always aligned to the National Development Plan of Uganda, and we derive our action plans based on what we have defined as a priority for that financial year.”

“We are executing what we call multi-purpose stadium development, and this means not only building a football stadium but also a multi-purpose sports facility. Our focus is to make Uganda a destination in the sense that the National Council of Sports and Government has 50 national sports disciplines, which we will promote, and football is one of them.”

Sports development also trickles down as a tool for youth empowerment, community engagement, and collaboration. In the long run, hosting high-profile sports events exposes our local resources to the international stage, which enhances their ability to participate globally. These developments show how Uganda is on the right trajectory in developing sports tourism at large.

More and more tourists are interested in local activities during their trips, and if successfully leveraged in terms of destination branding, infrastructure development, and other economic and social benefits, the country seeks to reap big.

Away from sports, Uganda is termed “The Pearl of Africa” and is blessed with stunning landscapes, from vast savannas and dense rainforests to majestic mountains and water bodies such as Lake Victoria and the Source of the Nile. The country is also culturally diverse with over 50 ethnic groups, a rich cultural background complemented by a friendly and hospitable population. All these traits position the country as an ultimate travel destination and enhance the sports experience.

Joseph Owino, the founder of digital platforms Kawowo Sports and MBU UG highlighted the unique opportunities that Uganda has to offer. “As we welcome people into the country for sporting events, there are lots of opportunities for us to be able to showcase what is unique about Uganda.”

“And Uganda being a country that is quite unique in its own frame, there are so many ways in which we can show off, whether it is food, whether it is the nature, the culture that we take to sporting venues, or the way we sing, the way we dance, or whatever kind of tools we bring to the stadium to support our teams, which offers a perfect opportunity to amplify our message and show Uganda as such a unique destination,” he added.

It’s no surprise then that visitors often find themselves learning about Uganda through their TV in their hotel rooms. Pay TV platforms like DSTV quietly play a key role in this, offering channels that reflect local stories, sports, and everyday life. Without much fanfare, they help shape that first impression, making Uganda feel familiar even to a first-time viewer.

Infrastructure is key in the sense that it enhances experiences for both athletes and supporters. Right from the airport to the means of transport to the hospitality infrastructures such as hotels, motels, restaurants, and bars, among others. A country needs to uphold an international standard of hospitality in order to ably host foreigners and compete for international events. Key to this is a sustained run in the tournament by teams in the tournament. The longer the team stays in the tournament, the longer their fans stay.

As CHAN and AFCON are great opportunities for Uganda, the existing infrastructure in the country needs a boost. When asked about the country’s readiness to host an influx of thousands of guests for the two major sports tournaments, Byamugisha noted that although it is exciting to have won the bid to host the tournaments, it is daunting for the hospitality industry since there are limited VIP rooms to accommodate the guests.

“When we met officials from CAF at Serena Hotel, they requested for the availability of over 600 5-star VVIP rooms in Hoima and a minimum of 10,000 rooms in Hoima, which are currently unavailable. So, we have engaged the government to invest more into the private sector to foster infrastructure, manpower, and technology,” she remarked.

This presents an opportunity for collaboration and partnership between the government and the private sector in ensuring the country is fit to host high-profile events. Partnerships may include building 5-star accommodation, empowering human resources, among others.

“As the Hotel Association, we have witnessed what the government and the private sector can achieve when they come together. We are currently running a project to train over a thousand young people in the Albertine region alone to be able to service AFCON in 2027,” Byamugisha noted.

When the necessary interventions are put in place or enhanced, Uganda stands at a point of becoming Africa’s next premier sports tourism destination. With its rich athletic heritage, growing investment in sports infrastructure, breathtaking natural landscapes, and a youthful population passionate about sports, the country offers a unique blend of competitive excellence and unforgettable experiences.

Uganda’s potential to host, inspire, and unite through sport makes now a perfect time to spotlight it as the continent’s rising star in sports tourism.